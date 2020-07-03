Some still struggle to file unemployment claims as Triad counties see drop in filings for month of May

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday brought new job numbers for the U.S. and also brought new hope for those in the Triad who are unemployed.

The U.S. reportedly added around 4.8 million new jobs in June, with unemployment nationally hovering around 11 percent.

In the Triad, the six most populated counties have reported seeing a decrease in unemployed claims being filed from April to May.

The numbers in April:

Guilford County – 26,858

Forsyth County – 16,189

Davidson County – 6,018

Randolph County – 5,538

Rockingham County – 3,805

Alamance County – 6,839

The numbers in May:

Guilford County – 11,838

Forsyth County – 8,167

Davidson County – 2,294

Randolph County – 2,214

Rockingham County – 1,433

Alamance County – 2,934

Experts with Manpower, a workforce employment company, pointed towards manufacturing jobs as being a big component of the downtick in claims.

“We’re seeing a lot of manufacturers come back because they were down for a month to two months,” said Benjamin Dempsey, a marketing spokesman for Manpower. “So they are working to try and catch back up on what they weren’t able to get done, but what businesses are needed now.”

Dempsey also explained how several hundred people are either slated to start work next week or are slated to be placed in a best-fit job site in the coming weeks.

In North Carolina, unemployment payments have approached $5 billion in totally paid for claims effective of as March 15. A chunk of that money went to people in the Triad who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

Even with the money being handed out, FOX8 has continued to hear from those who have not been helped.

That includes Alisa Townsend, who has been denied twice for unemployment.

“They didn’t even let me know I had been denied my PUA. I’m like, why is my PUA denied? … It’s taking longer than the way they used to process unemployment.”

Townsend is not able to fill typical job openings due to the fact that she is totally blind.

Even with notes written from her doctor specifying the reason for her current job status, she has had no luck being accepted.

She also said she has had very little luck getting straight answers from the unemployment office

“I keep getting passed around from one person to the next. But I’m going to keep trying and will stay positive,” she said.

Without the unemployment, she fears she will never fully financial recover until the economic situation improves.

“When you lose your job or leave your job, it doesn’t stop the economy around you. I still got bills piling up,” she said.