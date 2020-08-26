Some lawmakers push PPP expansion, business owners say their funds have run out

As some lawmakers continue pushing for an expanded Paycheck Protection Program, Greensboro business owners say their funds have run out.

“It didn’t last very long, it was allocated for certain things that we were allowed to spend it on, mostly payroll, stuff like that, so it didn’t last but maybe two months at the most,” said Daniel Weatherington, who owns the Gate City Candy Company.

Weatherington’s business was impacted first by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then by rioting in late May.

“It’s not just personal issues that small business owners are dealing with, we’re having to deal with loss of product, loss of inventory and other things that I don’t think people take into account,” he said.

Jeweler Jacob Wosinski says funds from the Paycheck Protection Program helped him through a significant slowdown over the past several months.

“It’s definitely slower than it should be but I’ve still been able to pay my bills,” he said.

Wosinski said a recent grant from Downtown Greensboro Inc. is also helping.

On Tuesday, Sen. Thom Tillis sat down with business leaders in Winston-Salem, advocating for an expansion of the program.

Small business owners told FOX8 they might be interested in another forgivable loan, but they’d be cautious.

“All the new ones that are coming out lately have been loans, they’re still low-interest loans but it’s a loan so I still have to pay it back,” Weatherington said. “Right now, we’re struggling as it is trying to pay our current bills so adding more bills to it is really not going to help us.”