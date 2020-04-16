Some in the Triad still having issues with unemployment claims

People across the Piedmont Triad are still having issues with their unemployment claims.

There are families like John Walker who say they’re feeling relived after receiving their first few unemployment checks.

FOX8 spoke to Walker about a month ago, regarding his wife’s struggle to even open the application file for unemployment.

“Once we did that everything went through,” Walker said.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case for everyone.

Hundreds of people posted their frustrations on the FOX8 Facebook page.

Many of their struggles are similar to Houston Ball’s story.

“You can’t get anyone on the phone. You can’t send an email. You’re just not getting a response in any type of way,” Ball said.

He is a mechanic whose hours were cut from 50 to nine a week.

“To know that I’m not getting any help from the employment side from reduced hours, but I also can’t go to work because they’re not getting enough work to even open most days,” he said.

His claim has had a pending status since he applied in early March.

He’s only been able to speak with a DES representative one time.

“For me to be told my claim was not a priority, that’s just unacceptable in a time like this,” he said.

His frustrations led him to create the Facebook page “Covid19 Unemployment Support.”

It’s full of members who have either received their money or people who are still having issues.

“You know we can all just pool our information to give some people some peace of mine,” Ball said.

Officials at the North Carolina Commerce Division of Employment Security said they will respond within 10 days regarding a claim if there are not issues with it.

It should take about 14 days when you first file your claim to get your first payment, but Ball said a presentative told him it could take several weeks.

“My plan is to keep pushing forward, just keep pushing forward. You just can’t have not any answers at all,” he said.