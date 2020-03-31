Some Guilford County Schools employees receive pay boost amid coronavirus pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- With school expected to be out through May, school employees involved in online learning and meal delivery are going to be very busy.

On Monday, the Guilford County school system announced it is giving its mandatory employees a financial boost.

Leaders with the district announced that these employees will receive time and a half pay.

This increased pay will begin on April 1 and last until April 30.

Employees like bus drivers delivering school lunches and people providing childcare for hospital workers will be eligible for the pay boost.

Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras says without these workers many children would go without meals and care they need.

"I'm like, ‘Great!’ We were working anyways before we heard we'd get the raise. So this is wonderful," bus driver Shelby Moore said. "It feels good that someone actually cares about us."

District leaders say this pay could extend past April 30 if needed.