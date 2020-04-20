Some Greensboro businesses able to reopen after appealing essential status

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time in two weeks, Tamra Dick was able to take customers Monday at Dirty Dogs Self Service Dog Wash in Greensboro.

“I’m back in business and I’m happy to be back in business,” she said.

Her business was closed for two weeks following an executive order shutting down non-essential businesses.

“I have had so many phone calls, people that need to get in here, people that want their dogs bathed, people that consider me essential, where the state felt like I was non-essential,” Dick said.

She appealed the decision to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Her appeal was granted after one week with some stipulations. Dick is not letting customers inside and is providing curbside service.

“I can do what I need to do for them, make them clean, then be able to do all my other transactions outside from vehicle site, and return a clean and happy pet to their families,” she said.

Out of 80 Greensboro businesses who filed appeals, 63 business owners were approved.

Hoodoo Hannah’s Conjure Shop was denied essential status. She sells a number of spiritual items from her shop, and provides readings for customers.

“I was a little discouraged,” owner Hoodoo Hannah said.

According to the NCDOR, denied businesses can stay open if they maintain social distancing guidelines. Hannah explained that wasn’t easy in her small shop and is focusing instead on online business.

“No one can come in the shop, they can pay by Paypal and get their stuff outside the shop, because it is essential, and it helps a lot of us to maintain our sanity,” she said.

Dick said while she’s grateful to get some of her business back, she says all small businesses will need support in the weeks to come.

“We’re not big corporations, we can’t close our doors and still be able to feed our families,” she said.

Two Greensboro gyms had their appeals firmly denied, meaning they are prohibiting from operating under the executive order.