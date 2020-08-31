Some families still waiting on unemployment money as FEMA’s Lost Wages Act comes out this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The money from FEMA’s Lost Wages Act is coming out later this week.

Many people are looking forward to getting that extra up-to $900 to help them make up some financial losses.

But as some families prepare for additional assistance, others are still waiting for their original unemployment claim dollars.

More than 1.2 million North Carolinians filed for unemployment benefits since March.

Some FOX8 viewers say they have yet to receive any money.

“I don’t like my kids to see me crying and struggling, so I try to make the best of what I got,” Tomika Teague said.

She has faith, even during times of trouble.

“If this is meant for me to have it, the Lord will give it to me,” she said.

Teague’s trust, however, is wearing thin.

She has yet to receive any unemployment benefits since her job reduced her hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I received the letter May 20. I was excited and thought [my benefits] were about to start. Here comes June, nothing. July, nothing,” Teague said. “Now it’s almost September, and I’m still hearing the same thing of them telling me they don’t know why it’s delaying my payment.”

Teague keeps calling the Department of Employment Security.

Each time, she says, they restart her claim completely.

“I contact them maybe three times a week,” Teague said. “Nobody can tell me what’s wrong.”

She thinks it has to do with an old unemployment claim.

But she’s not getting answers.

“It’s very frustrating,” Teague said.

FOX8 reached out to DES on her behalf.

Representatives tell FOX8 they couldn’t discuss her case because of privacy, but they were going to look into it.

Per the DES website, about 16,000 North Carolinians have their unemployment claims still pending.

Teague is hoping help comes her way soon.

“It’s getting hard. I have bills. I want to get paid, but I still have next month. And the month after that,” she said.

DES representatives tell FOX8 they don’t expect problems with people receiving their Lost Wages Assistance funds because there isn’t an additional claim that needs to be filed.

They estimate that money will go out to people who are eligible sometime this week.