Soledad fire in California burns across more than 1,000 acres; 20% contained

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A California fire that started over the weekend, known as the Soledad Fire, consumed more than 1,000 acres by Monday morning, according to KTLA.

The brush fire first erupted at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Santa Clarita. Firefighters are still unsure what caused it.

The area had to be evacuated, and the 14 Freeway was temporarily shut down, KTLA reports.

People in the area were evacuated to a parking lot of the Victory Outreach church in Palmdale at 37419 25th St. East and stay in their vehicles.

By 7 a.m. Monday, the blaze had swept through 1,100 acres, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department. No buildings have been damaged or destroyed at this point.

As the fire continues to burn, nearly 5,000 structures remain at risk.

Sunday night, the fire was not contained at all, but as of Monday, fire officials says it is 20% contained, KTLA reports. More than 350 firefighters are working to contain the fire.