Soldier hailed as hero after saving ‘countless lives’ by running over active shooter, police say

LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — A soldier is being hailed as a hero after taking down an active shooter, according to KMBC.

At about 11 a.m., Leavenworth police responded to reports of shots fired at the Centennial Bridge in a possible road rage incident.

Officers discovered that the shooter began firing a handgun and semi-automatic rifle randomly at vehicles as they drove by.

Seven shots struck one Ford Taurus. Two other cars were shot up as well.

A Fort Leavenworth soldier, who was sitting in one of the vehicles, was shot.

“There was an active-duty soldier assigned to Fort Leavenworth waiting in traffic behind the event who saw the event unfold and determined it was an active shooter,” Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said, KMBC reports. “The soldier intervened by striking the shooter with his vehicle, causing him to be critically injured, ending the encounter with the active shooter and likely saving countless lives.”