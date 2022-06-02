Jeremy Fulton practices the ancient art of blade smithing.

Ancient arts aside, Fulton uses modern tools like the hydraulic power hammer to mold a piece of steel into a blade that could be used for something like field dressing a deer.

Fulton’s remarkable skills were self-taught.

“I wish I would have had someone to show me the ropes,” said Fulton. “When I first started could it have been a lot of saved money and steel because I learned through failure.”

Despite a bumpy start that featured nearly 200 failed attempts, Fulton figured it out with time and now makes a living creating high-end knives and swords for a massive consumer base.

“As you progress in blade smithing, you go from just wanting to make, kind of little knives eventually you want to make big sword you want to make the crazy stuff,” said Fulton.

He didn’t choose the name for his business, Norse Forged, so much as it chose him. He’d show up and display some of his work at the Renaissance Festival near his home in Salisbury when it came about.

“I would always set up near the where they would have the Viking people and stuff and I didn’t have a name for my forge. When people would ask, you know, where do I get something done? Where do I get a cool knife? Oh, we got to head over there to the Norseman’s Forge,” recalled Fulton.

As he practices his art, he’s learned a little something about what everyone who has a shop eventually has to deal with.

“Every blacksmith, every woodworker, anyone who has any kind of workshop, they’ve got shop goblins,” said Fulton. “Shop goblins are invisible creatures that steal your tools off your workbench and hide them. Things go missing. So now he has his own house and his own little picnic table there. And I forged him his own sword.”

