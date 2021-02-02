Social isolation taking a toll on children

The pandemic has cleared our calendars of almost everything that involves face-to-face interaction and it’s taking a toll on our children.

Tiffany Dohner is a speech-language pathologist working with students in pre-K through college. Many of her therapy sessions are virtual to connect with patients in a COVID world.

At the end of a session last week, the elementary aged boy she was helping made a small request.

“He says ‘Ms. Tiffany would you stay and play with me,’ and I said ‘aw that’s so sweet of you. I would love to play with you, what were you thinking,'” said Dohner.

While he showed off his new toys, Dohner asked him about his friends.

“I said well have you played with any of your friends lately, no. Are you able to play with anybody in your neighborhood or outside, no. I said even outside. He said ‘no my mom doesn’t allow it.’ I said ‘okay I understand, I understand,'” said Dohner.

His answers left her with a feeling she couldn’t shake.

“It was kind of like a lightbulb moment that went off and I was like wow this is really affecting our kids. Not just this child, lots of children on my caseload and even my own kids,” said Dohner.

Some of the main sources of social interaction for children are playing with friends in the neighborhood and at school. Those opportunities have been stolen by the pandemic.

“It’s really that in-person connection and communication that they thrive on and has been lacking during this pandemic,” said Dr. Jason Jones, with Family Service of the Piedmont.

Jones says not being able to see friends in person is having a profound impact on children. The challenge is finding ways to fill the gaps in their social lives.

“In an ideal world teenagers should be able to independently socialize and so anytime you are structuring that with adults or with others it’s not as good as it could be, but it is better than nothing,” Jones said.

Dohner says we crave connection. She is appealing to the community to put on their thinking caps and find safe ways for kids to socialize during the pandemic.

“Try to figure out ways that they can interact more with their peers. Either online, or 6 feet apart in the driveway, or through the window, something because they are craving, they really need to be around same-age peers and especially those students with learning disabilities,” said Dohner.

Jones says social isolation is disproportionately affecting high school and middle school students. He is worried we will continue to see increased rates of depression and anxiety as time goes on.