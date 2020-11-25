Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60

Diego Maradona, head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, gestures before a match between Aldosivi and Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata as part of Superliga 2019/20 at Estadio Jose Maria Minella on November 10, 2019 in Mar del Plata, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (NewsNation Now) — Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.

Famed for the “Hand of God” goal in which he punched the ball into England’s net during the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals, Maradona captivated fans over a two-decade career with a bewitching style of play that was all his own.

Although his reputation was tarnished by his addictions and an ill-fated spell in charge of the national team, he remained idolized in soccer-mad Argentina as the “Pibe de Oro” or “Golden Boy.”

LIMA, PERU – JUNE 23: Argentina player Diego Maradona in action during a 1986 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Peru at the National Stadium on June 23, 1985 in Lima, Peru. (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

ZACATEPEC, MEXICO – OCTOBER 06: Diego Armando Maradona, coach of Dorados de Sinaloa looks on during the 11th round match between Zacatepec and Dorados as part of the Torneo Apertura 2018 Ascenso MX at Agustin ‘Coruco Diaz Stadium on October 06, 2018 in Zacatepec, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

BARCELONA, SPAIN – JUNE 13: Argentina player Diego Maradona (c) takes on the Belguim defence during the 1982 FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Belguim at the Nou Camp stadium on June 13, 1982 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Steve Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA – DECEMBER 26: Former Argentinian legend and current coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata Diego Maradona gestures with a small replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy at the balcony of Government house after a meeting with President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez at Casa Rosada on December 26, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images)

FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s soccer team head coach Diego Maradona attends a news conference in Marseille, February 10, 2009. Argentina will play France in an international friendly soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on February 11. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The No. 10 he wore on his jersey became synonymous with him, as it also had with Pele, the Brazilian great with whom Maradona was regularly paired as the best of all time.

Upon learning of his death Wednesday, Pele said, “Certainly, one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above.”

Bold, fast and utterly unpredictable, Maradona was a master of attack, juggling the ball easily from one foot to the other as he raced upfield. Dodging and weaving with his low center of gravity, he shrugged off countless rivals and often scored with a devastating left foot, his most powerful weapon.

“Everything he was thinking in his head, he made it happen with his feet,” said Salvatore Bagni, who played with Maradona at Italian club Napoli.

A ballooning waistline slowed Maradona’s explosive speed later in his career and by 1991 he was snared in his first doping scandal when he admitted to a cocaine habit that haunted him until he retired in 1997, at 37.

Hospitalized near death in 2000 and again in ’04 for heart problems blamed on cocaine, he later said he overcame the drug problem. Cocaine, he once said famously, had proven to be his “toughest rival.”

But more health problems followed, despite a 2005 gastric bypass that greatly trimmed his weight. Maradona was hospitalized in early 2007 for acute hepatitis that his doctor blamed on excessive drinking and eating.

He made an unlikely return to the national team in 2008 when he was appointed Argentina coach, but after a quarterfinal exit at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, he was ousted — ultimately picking up another coaching job with the United Arab Emirates club Al Wasl.

Maradona was the fifth of eight children who grew up in a poor, gritty barrio on the Buenos Aires outskirts where he played a kind of dirt-patch soccer that launched many Argentines to international stardom.

None of them approached Maradona’s fame. In 2001, FIFA named Maradona one of the two greatest in the sport’s history, alongside Pele.

“Maradona inspires us,” said then-Argentina striker Carlos Tevez, explaining his country’s everyman fascination with Maradona at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. “He’s our idol, and an idol for the people.”

