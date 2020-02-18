‘Snowfall is still a possibility’ Thursday night, Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly air settles into North Carolina Thursday, and there's a chance things could get a little snowy, according to FOX8 Meteorologists Van Denton and Emily Byrd.

Thursday night, there may be some rain/snow mixture or light snow.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low-40’s with lows dipping into the mid-20’s Friday morning.

Highs will be in the upper-30s while lows drop below freezing into the upper-20s by Friday morning.

Snow possible Thursday and Thursday night. First call forecast as of 5pm Tue. Feb 18. After studying model ensembles, confidence is highest in eastern NC for measurable snowfall and therefore more is put there. Some models show it missing the Triad to the South. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ELcu56z4gr — Van Denton (@VanFOX8Weather) February 18, 2020

Denton says the Short Range Ensemble Forecast model shows the possibility of the Triad getting more than 7 inches. "But, it is more likely we get less," he said.

The NAM model, which is more aggressive, suggests snow could begin Thursday afternoon.

The new GFS model shows the same with lighter amounts in the Piedmont and more in southeastern North Carolina.

The Euro ensemble is not out yet.

National Weather Service Raleigh says that while the forecast remains "highly uncertain" with likely changes, it currently appears that rain may briefly turn to snow Thursday night.

The areas around Fayetteville, Raleigh, Rocky Mount and Greenville, however, have the "best chance of seeing some light snow accumulations on elevated and grassy surfaces," NWS reports.

"At this point, it is way too early to determine if we're going to have accumulations here in the Piedmont," Byrd says. "We'll talk more about that as we get more model runs under our belt."

Beginning Friday, expect sunshine and warmer temperatures reaching into the low 40s Friday and low 50s Saturday, Byrd said.