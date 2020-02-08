Snow flurries spotted across Piedmont-Triad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow flurries have been spotted moving across the Piedmont Triad Saturday afternoon.

With temperatures in the upper-30s and lower-40s, it's just cold enough for a little bit of snow to fall on this cloudy day.

With ground temperatures well above freezing, there shouldn't be any snow accumulation on the roads.

The flurries should end between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For the rest of the night, look for clearing skies with lows dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Snow flurries have been spotted in High Point, Winston-Salem, Asheboro and Greensboro.

Meteorologist Charles Ewing got a firsthand look at the flurries at the FOX8 station.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s.

Rain showers return late Monday into Tuesday.

Highs will be in the mid-50s Monday to near 58 on Tuesday.

Rain chances continue next week at 40% on both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s and lows near 40.

