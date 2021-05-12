Snow Camp man arrested, charged with indecent liberties with a child

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Snow Camp man was arrested after he was accused of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Randolph County deputies sent a report to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office regarding a child who was allegedly exploited by someone from Alamance County.

Deputies investigated and obtained a warrant for Harry “Bo” Clifford Taylor, 48, of Snow Camp.

Taylor was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

He received a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and speak with a member of the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300.