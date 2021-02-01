Snow Camp man accused of shooting at father

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges following a fight with his father, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Coy Dean Parker, 30, of Snow Camp, is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, misdemeanor assault on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct a public officer, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor communicating threats and misdemeanor assault on female.

On Sunday at 6:25 a.m., deputies were called to the 700 block of Clark Road in Snow Camp.

While deputies were on the way, 911 communications told them a caller said Parker fired a gun and threatened to kill the caller.

When deputies got to the scene, they found Parker in the front yard in a fight with family members.

When deputies approached Parker, he resisted being detained, then lunged towards deputies, the release said. Parker was detained and placed in a patrol vehicle.

Following an investigation, deputies learned Parker was intoxicated and assaulted his father and a female in the residence.

Witnesses said Parker then shot at his father, who was attempting to leave the residence in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Parker was given a $50,000 secured bond.