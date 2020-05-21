Snow Camp felon charged after shooting, trying to run, deputies say

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A Snow Camp felon was arrested after allegedly shooting in Snow Camp, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 2500 block of Ashewood Drive.
Investigators determined Jeremy John Howard, 40, of Snow Camp, a convicted felon, was responsible.
Howard tried to run before deputies arrived, but he was found and arrested.
Howard is charged with one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon.
He received a $75,000 secured bond.