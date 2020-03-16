Snow Camp couple jailed on felony drug charges related to heroin overdose in Burlington, deputies say

SNOW CAMP, N.C. — A Snow Camp couple was jailed on felony drug charges after a person overdosed on heroin in Burlington and was taken to the hospital, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Charles David Melvin, 32, and Leana Marie Melvin, 28, were arrested and charged after a search Sunday morning at 2481 Bent Oak Dr. Investigators found Heroin of heroin, 2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Leana Melvin was given a $150,000 bond and is facing the following charges:

one felony count to sell heroin

one felony count to deliver heroin

one count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin

one count of felony possession of methamphetamine

one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Melvin was given a $75,000 bond and is charged with one count of felony possession of methamphetamine and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, deputies responded to a home on Pond Road in Burlington when they were told about an overdose.

The patient was found on the kitchen floor, stabilized and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Deputies interviewed the patient at the hospital.

The patient said that heroin was the cause of the overdose and further stated that the brown heroin was purchased from Leana Melvin.