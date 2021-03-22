SNAP benefits to increase $100 per household as part of COVID relief plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced today a 15 percent increase in SNAP benefits through September.

The increase will provide more than $100 more per month for a household of four, or about $28 more per person, in additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

An estimated $3.5 billion will be provided to households experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which invests federal resources to reduce hunger across the country, strengthen the food supply chain, invest in rural America, and provide long-awaited support to underserved, socially disadvantaged communities.

“We cannot sit by and watch food insecurity grow in the United States,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The American Rescue Plan brings help to those hurting the most due to the pandemic. It increases SNAP benefits so households can afford to put food on the table. It invests in working people and small towns and small businesses to get the economy back on track. And it makes the most meaningful investments in generations to reduce poverty.”

For more information about nutrition assistance under the plan, click here.