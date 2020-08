A 22-year-old mother panda, named Mei Xiang, gave birth on Friday

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo says the mother and child are nursing and cuddling, and that’s a good sign.

Caregivers say they’ll retrieve the cub for an exam in a few days.

For now, the sex of the baby is unclear.

Pandas are only able to get pregnant a few days a year.

So the zoo had to artificially inseminate Mei Xiang in March, despite the pandemic.