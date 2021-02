THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A family is alive and well after escaping from a fire at their home in Thomasville

At about 1:04 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to the fire on the 200 block of Hughes Grove Church Road.

James Smith told FOX8 that he was in the mobile home sleeping when his wife woke him up to the smell of smoke. He said he saw the front porch on fire, and made sure that he, his wife, his mother and his father all got out safely.