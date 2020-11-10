Small businesses struggling in the Triad are counting on customers to turn out this holiday season

Holiday sales are crucial to small businesses in the Triad this year.

Store owners are working hard to keep up with the changing demands of shoppers during the pandemic and they are counting on you to turn out.

Step inside URBN grl, Wood & Thread Boutique or Southern Home & Kitchen in Winston-Salem, and you’ll find rows of gifts and garments.

The problem is trying to get customers back into the store.

“It’s definitely been slower, but I finally just opened back up to normal hours,” said Katie Shaver, owner of URBN grl.

“It’s definitely been a struggle. We are down like 40%, almost 50%, like it’s been rough,” said Theresa Burton, owner of Wood & Thread Boutique.

Shutdowns and strict reopening guidelines are forcing store owners to navigate new shopping behaviors.

In an effort not to lose shoppers to massive online retailers or big box stores, owners are adjusting to stay competitive this holiday season.

“We do curbside pickup, we do websites, we do everything. We can deliver to you if we need to, so we can do it all,” said Burton.

The Visa Back to Business study says nearly 7 in 10 small businesses see the winter holiday season as a top sales opportunity for their business.

So now, more than ever, local businesses are asking for the community’s support.

“Small businesses, if you want them to be here next year or even next month you have to support them,” said Linda Arnold, owner of Southern Home & Kitchen.