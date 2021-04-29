Small Business Spotlight: Winston-Salem couple puts pedal to the metal at Piedmont E-Bikes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Electric bicycles, or “e-bikes” as they’re commonly known, are starting to catch on as an alternative form of transportation and just for the fun of riding.

Frank Guido and his wife Johanna say people are usually surprised by what it’s like to ride a bicycle that can help with the pedaling.

“The big thing is the pure enjoyment,” Frank said. “I haven’t run into anybody who has gotten on an e-bike and hasn’t smiled and said that’s been a great experience.”

They hope that enthusiasm will propel their new business, Piedmont E-Bikes.

“Ours is a turnkey solution to deliver the e-bike to our customers and to be able to be there for the life of that bike and the enjoyment that the customer has with that e-bike,” Frank said.

The business is sort of a retirement project that Frank came up with after the couple moved back to Winston-Salem, Johanna’s home town.

“Opening a business with my wife, my better half, was something I thought was a dream come true,” he said. “She may argue with that but…”

“It’s been fun,” Johanna said. “I think in the end you grow closer, and you learn more about each other. For so many years. he was in the corporate world, and he was probably gone nine hours a day so we’re spending more time together, and it’s enjoyable.”

They started by building their website that allows customers to sell bikes online and bring customers to the store.

They believe that E-bikes are not just some passing fad either.

“Five years from now I think everybody’s going to be riding and e-bike commuting to work, you know, hopefully,” Frank said.

You can find Piedmont E-Bikes on the corner of 9th Street and Trade Street in Winston-Salem and online at PiedmontEBikes.com