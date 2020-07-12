Small Business Spotlight: Omega Sports

Omega Sports is a familiar name in the Piedmont.

In 1978, the original store opened in a Greensboro shopping center on Battleground Avenue.

A lot has changed over the years, including ownership. Craig and Kristin Carlock bought Omega Sports three years ago.

“We work really hard at providing personal, knowledgeable service,” Craig said. “Our employees have a great deal of expertise, and we focus on just a few sports.”

It’s a winning combination that keeps customers like Allison Walls walking through the doors.

“They are convenient in Greensboro and Winston-Salem. You get good customer service. When you come in, everyone speak, and they are friendly,” Walls said.

Business was good for Omega Sports. Then the pandemic closed the store for about seven weeks.

“We were joking we didn’t take a course on how to run a business with no revenue, but we are managing as best we can,” Kristin said.

Omega Sports turned to internet sales and email marketing to keep afloat. Kristin said the store added other services for customers who are not ready to shop in-store.

“We have curbside delivery and through our online store, direct to house delivery,” she said.

Internet sales have gone well. The Carlocks say employees like Mark Caudle are the secret to their success.

“It’s not just a job,” Caudle said. “They care about your home life. It means a lot in this day and age.”

Whether it’s sales or his current position of district manager, Caudle has been helping Omega Sports customers for 20 years.

“It means a lot to get them in the right equipment, to help them reach their fitness goals whether it’s to lose weight or hit their personal record in their 5K,” Caudle said.

That’s the type of care you can only find by shopping at a North Carolina small business.

“Let’s get the economy going again,” Walls said. “Get the money circulating for the small business owners, so they can get these shipments out.”

Omega Sports has seven locations stretching from Charlotte, the Triad, Raleigh and Wilmington.