Small Business Spotlight: Graham Soda Shop

GRAHAM, N.C. — You can work your entire life to build a few businesses and watch it all disappear in a matter of months when the state shuts down.

Jennifer Talley is working to make sure that doesn’t happen. In fact, she’s been working for a few years to make sure the businesses and her dozens of employees are safe.

She owns the Graham Soda Shop as well as the Farm Service store right across the street.

It’s the restaurant that’s struggling right now but not as much as some others.

“We really had worked quite hard with our social media staff to implement a lot of to-go and online ordering for our businesses,” Jennifer said. “So, we already had a lot of online following. We already did about 25% of our restaurant sales in online orders. We already had our app from over a year ago.”

What she’s worried most about are some of the other businesses that have finally developed a cluster in downtown around their historic courthouse square and other parts of Graham.

“When you shut down all the small businesses…in a small, little clothing store, you never have more than five people in there at a time, anyway,” Jennifer said. “And when you close that store down and took that livelihood away from that business owner, your unintentional consequences was that you funneled everybody to the stores that are the big box stores.”

Not that she has anything against the big stores. Jennifer is just concentrating on helping the locally-owned businesses survive. And she thinks they will if people give them a chance.

She believes they may like places like Colonial Hardware store even more.

“There are so many people that don’t want to stand in these long lines. They don’t want to wait an hour and a half to get into Lowe’s or Home Depot,” Jennifer said. At Colonial Hardware, “you get to come in and talk to someone that’s actually very knowledgeable about fixing your toilet, fixing that plumbing issue, or doing that floor, or whatever and get you in and out in literally minutes.”

And when this is all over, Jennifer hopes we can all go back to being comfortable showing affection.

“It gets you a little emotional about that. I don’t want that to be our new normal. I don’t want us to be afraid of each other,” Jennifer said.

See the contrast in how some businesses are doing vs. others in this edition of the Small Business Spotlight.