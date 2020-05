RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh couple wasn’t sure when they’d be able to get married after the coronavirus pandemic delayed their wedding plans. When they went to UNC REX Hospital to have their son, they left not only as new parents, but also as newlyweds.

Cynthia Meekins-Mattocks offers comfort in difficult times in her role as a chaplain at UNC REX. She prays with sick patients, for families of those who have died, and for healthcare workers dealing with extraordinarily stressful times.