Slight gas price drop in Greensboro after Pipeline shutdown causes spike

Tanker trucks load up with gas at Greensboro as Colonial Pipeline closure forces crews to transport by road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents this week, three weeks after a ransomware attack shut down the Colonial Pipeline for several days, causing a supply chain crunch that drove up prices all throughout the country.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Greensboro are averaging $2.91 gallon. That is 27.3 cents higher than a month ago, just before the Pipeline was shut down, and over a dollar more than it was a year ago.

The cheapest gas found among 586 stations surveyed was $2.70 per gallon, and the highest was $3.19.

The summer travel season kicking off and increasing demand, combined with challenges in oil production means we’re unlikely to see a significant drop in prices this summer, according to Gas Buddy.