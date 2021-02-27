Sledding accident causes teen’s death; dad dies at hospital after suffering heart attack on arrival

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a sledding accident, and her father also died after having a massive heart attack when he arrived at the hospital to see her last weekend.

Eirelyn Zuercher, 14, of Akron, suffered a “detrimental brain injury” on Saturday while sledding at the Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation in Medina County, Cleveland.com reported.

The teen’s mother, Katie Dougherty Zuercher, announced her daughter’s death in a social media post on Wednesday, saying she was taken off life support, the newspaper reported.

The post did not include details on the sledding accident but noted the girl was an organ donor and helped five people.

Dougherty Zuercher said Jared Zuercher, her husband and Eirelyn’s father, suffered a heart attack as they arrived at the hospital and died there a short time later.