Skywalker Roofing gives free new roof to U.S. Air Force veteran in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s not enough to have a roof over your head. You need a strong, reliable roof, and that’s why Skywalker Roofing is giving one for free to an Air Force veteran.
On Thursday, Skywalker Roofing visited U.S. Air Force veteran Norman Lytle on Delane Drive in Winston-Salem to give him a new roof as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.
This marks the company’s fourth donation of 2020 and seventh donation since the Roof Deployment Project launched in 2016.
