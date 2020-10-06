Skeet Club Road construction continues, Kendale Road closed

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Skeet Club Road widening project will bring another road closure for north High Point commuters.

Kendale Road will close at Skeet Club Road on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 6 a.m. The intersection will be closed for two weeks as contractors connect water lines and Colonial Pipeline teams perform maintenance on nearby supply lines.

For people who live near the construction zone, the road closure is just another headache.

“It stinks,” Ezzulddin Adnan said. “All of the fumes come through your vents, and it’s bad for the environment.”

The Skeet Club Road widening project started in 2015. Patty Eason is the Division 7 Construction Engineer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Eason said the road widening project has been one of the department’s toughest.

“Getting utilities relocated and work around fiber optic cable, electrical lines all represented some difficulties we had to work through,” Eason said.

For homeowner Jordan Moseley, the closure of Kendale Road at Skeet Club Road is a big inconvenience.

“We will have to figure out another way around. We go out that way to Harris Teeter. We will have to find another way for two weeks it sounds like,” Moseley said.

The NC DOT is advising homeowners to take Kendale Road to Sandy Ridge Road. Then drive down Sandy Ridge Road/Johnston Street back to Skeet Club Road. From Skeet Club Road, neighbors can get to the busy shopping centers that line Highway 68 and Wendover Avenue.

“It’s annoying in the short term,” Moseley said. “But when everything is done, I’m hopeful we will be in a good place, and the traffic will flow smoothly on Skeet Club.”

“We just appreciate everybody’s patience and hopefully the end is in sight, and we will get through this together,” Eason said.

Eason pointed out that bridge work along Skeet Club Road should be done by the end of the year.

With the bridge construction out of the way, the DOT can focus on finishing the widening of Skeet Club Road.

The four-lane road with a median should be complete by summer 2021.