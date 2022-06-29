(WGHP) — Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows including “Law & Order,” “Dexter” and “ER” in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

The New York State Police said Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday in the St. Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

Her family is waiting for more details from the investigation, and her sister thinks Mara could have slipped while getting out of the St. Lawrence River.