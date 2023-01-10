A mother and a daughter were taken to the hospital Monday night after their vehicle, along with another, fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Calls about the sinkhole, located at 11414 Iverson Road, near the 118 Freeway, came in around 7:20 p.m.

A total of four people were initially trapped in the sinkhole, but two of them were able to exit their vehicle uninjured before first responders arrived, LAFD said in a news release.

The road, which was continuing to “sluff and deteriorate,” required crews to secure the vehicles from further shifting and make an immediate rescue.

LAFD Battalion Chief Andrew Wordin added on Twitter that as “the car begin to shift,” the rescue was complicated by “more water [that] had been flowing down the street and was filling the hole.”

“Firefighters conducted a high angle rope rescue operation, using the aerial ladder, and safely extricated both patients,” the release stated.

Both sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals, Wordin added.

Authorities further noted that sinkhole is “fully cutting across southbound lanes of Iverson Road,” and that the entire road is compromised.

The scene was handed over to law enforcement for a full road closure.