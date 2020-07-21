Single mother wins $100 playing lottery, donates winnings to officer shot in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From one dollar to a hundred dollars to more than $8,000.

A Missouri woman donated her lottery winnings to a Kansas City officer shot in the line of duty. To pay it forward, the department set up a Go Fund Me page for the woman.

With only $7 to her name and bills way past due, Shetara Sims found a lucky one dollar bill and bought a scratch ticket.

“She won a hundred dollars, and I said we should donate it to the police officer that got shot for his family to go eat and like see him,” said Sims’ daughter Rakiya Edmondson.

Her daughter Rakiya had the idea.

“She’s a special child,” Sims said.

Rakiya knows what it’s like to hurt. Her sister was killed in Kansas City in October 2012.

“The detectives were really there for us,” Sims said. “They were there for us more than I anyone can imagine. They did things they didn’t have to do.”

Officers sent daily messages, family visits — you name it.

“They came to see my kids,” Sims said. “They did a lot. They were fathers, therapists. They were everything.”

When Sims donated to help the wounded officer, police were overwhelmed.

Sgt. Jake Becchina, of Kansas City Police, said, “To hear her call and just express thanks for no reason other than she’s thankful. It’s really impactful to us and it’s really touching to us.”

It motivates officers to keep serving, which is what they did. They made this Go Fund Me account for Sims. So far it’s raised more than $8,000 dollars.

Sims says many people don’t realize how wonderful officers are until you’re the one calling for help.

“I never seen the empathy that they had from strangers,” Sims said. “They just gave us hope. They were good for us.”

When Sims initially made the donation, she didn’t leave her name or number. It took police days to track her down.