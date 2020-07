WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem woman.

Vera Kay McLawhorn, 58, was last seen at 624 Waltrude Lane.

McLawhorn is 5’1″ and weighs around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair.

She was was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and white flower-print shorts.

Anyone who sees McLawhorn is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.