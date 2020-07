WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem juvenile, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Kimani Malik Harris, 15, was last seen leaving 1590 Hope Lane on foot.

Kimani was wearing a black T-shirt with a design on the front, red basketball shorts and black Nike slides. He is around 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall and weighs around 225 pounds.

Anyone who sees Kimani is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.