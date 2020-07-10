Silver Alert issued for missing NC woman

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Hilda Raye Reels.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Reels, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is 77, 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red scarf, black plaid dress and white shoes.

She was last seen on NW Main Street in Rocky Mount.

Anyone with information about Hilda Raye Reels should call T.M. Locke at the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.