Silver Alert issued for missing NC 14-year-old

The NC Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing, endangered 14-year-old Jesse J. King.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for King, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 5’8″ and weighs 115 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie with “Clippers” printed on front and “#6” printed on the back, light gray jeans and white Nike Jordan shoes.

He was last on 49 Bb 3rd St. in Hookerton, NC, on foot going towards Churchill Road.

Anyone with information about King should call Major Hatch at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 747-3411.