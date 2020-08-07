Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington man

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for a missing man, according to a news release.

Bobby Clay Bridges, 34, was last seen walking away from his residence on Friendly Road at 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Bridges suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medication, the release said.

Bridges is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 170 pounds.

Bridges was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a green shirt.

He is known to frequent the North Church Street and Graham Hopedale Road area in Burlington.

Anyone who sees Bridges is asked to call police at (336) 229-3500.