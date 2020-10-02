Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old Asheboro man

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Asheboro man, according to a news release from Asheboro police.

Police are looking for Rodney Allen Presnell, 77, who left his home on Thursday and has not returned.

Presnell is believed to be driving a cream-colored Chrysler 300 with a specialty Vietnam veteran plate, B777VV. The car has a Randolph County Honor Guard sticker in the lower left back glass.

Presnell is around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with white hair and green eyes.

He suffers from dementia and other cognitive impairments and takes daily medication, the release said. He has not had his medication since Thursday morning.

Anyone who sees Presnell is asked to call Asheboro police at (336) 626-1300 ext. 312 or call 911.