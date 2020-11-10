Silver Alert issued for missing 20-year-old in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 20-year-old man has gone missing in Greensboro, according to a Silver Alert.

Nicholas Brandon Pate was reported missing at about 9:53 p.m. Monday.

He is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-foot-6 and weighs about 155 pounds.

He was last seen wearing an off-white thermal shirt, white jogging pants and green Nike low cut shoes.

According to the Silver Alert, Pater has dementia or another cognitive impairment or other medical conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Latest headlines from FOX8