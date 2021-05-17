Silver Alert issued for missing 17-year-old in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old has gone missing in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Officers have issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Andres Maximeno Flores.

Police say he was last seen leaving his home on Rockbridge Drive late Sunday evening.

He is described as a 17-year-old Black boy standing 5-foot-8 and weighing about 240 pounds. He has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black sweatpants and grey Crocs.

Police say Andres has cognitive disorders, prompting police to send out the Silver Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800 or Español at (336) 728-3904.