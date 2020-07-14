Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh teenager has gone missing, according to a North Carolina Silver Alert.

At about 12:43 a.m. Monday, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons reported that 15-year-old Harley Holmes went missing from 304 Worth Str. in Raleigh.

The teenager is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 120 pounds. Holmes has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Holmes was last seen in a black shirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The teenager is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raleigh police at (919) 996-3855.