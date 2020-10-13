Silver Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An 11-year-old has gone missing in Burlington, according to a Silver Alert.

Police say he is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Exquisite Othello Jeffries, also known as E.J., is described as 4-foot-11 and weighing about 100 pounds.

Exquisite has hazel eyes and black hair that is cut into a short mohawk.

He may be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and flip flops.

Police have not yet released a photo of the missing child.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.