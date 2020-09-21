Silver Alert issued for High Point man who may be ‘suffering from cognitive disabilities’

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is missing and may be suffering from cognitive disabilities, according to a Silver Alert.

At 9:50 p.m. Sunday, officers learned that 50-year-old Robert Lee Wise was missing.

Wise may be “suffering from cognitive disabilities” and could be confused or agitated, according to police.

Wise was last seen leaving his home at about 5 p.m. He was heading to the Walgreens at 904 N. Main St. in High Point but did not return.

Police say that there is evidence that Wise went to the area of Fayetteville Street in Asheboro. He has connections in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

He may be operating a beige 2009 Chevrolet Suburban with Virginia tags VFR-7901.

Investigators do not know what he may be wearing.

He is described as a 6-foot-1 white man with brown and gray hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.