Silver Alert issued for Guilford County woman after missing for more than 2 weeks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who has not been heard from in more than two weeks.

Nikki Shore, who lives in Guilford County, was last contacted on Feb. 22 and last seen in Greensboro.

On March 1, she was reported missing.

Investigators say she is driving her burgundy 2011 Subaru Impreza with an unknown paper registration. The vehicle has a VIN number of JF1GH6A60BH823339.

Shore is described as a 40-year-old, 5-foot-2 woman weighing about 130 pounds. She has gray, brown, blonde and red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.