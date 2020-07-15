Silver Alert issued for 82-year-old man missing in Graham

Pictures show Lewis Melvin Rambeaut and a truck similar to Rambeaut’s red 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck

GRAHAM, N.C. — An 82-year-old man from Graham has gone missing, according to a Silver Alert.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says 82-year-old Lewis Melvin Rambeaut was last seen at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

His red 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck was also missing. The truck has an extended cab and has North Carolina plates reading LZW-6008.

Deputies say he has “cognitive issues” and is currently taking medication.

Rambeaut is described as a 6-foot-tall white man weighing about 160 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Lewis Rambeaut is asked to call 911.