Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old woman in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 22-year-old woman has gone missing in Winston-Salem, according to a Silver Alert.

Shari Nichole Cameron was last seen Wednesday morning in the Oak Ridge Drive area.

She is described as 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was wearing a white shirt and blue or black basketball shorts when she walked away from the area.

Police say she has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department’s non-emergency number at (336) 727-2112.