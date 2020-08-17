Silver Alert issued after teenager goes missing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A teenager has gone missing in Burlington, according to a Silver Alert.

Police say 19-year-old Melquan Tahleek Irvin, of Burlington, was last seen walking away from his home at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The teenager has a cognitive impairment and requires medication, according to the Silver Alert.

Tahleek is described as a 6-foot-3 black man weighing about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing white gym shorts and a white T-shirt.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.