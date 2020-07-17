Siler City man, woman charged with first-degree murder, child abuse after death of 3-year-old, police say

Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, of Siler City, and Tricia Ann Bissett, 33, of Siler City.

SILER CITY, N.C. — A man and woman in Siler City were arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and child abuse following the death of a 3-year-old, according to a Siler City news release.

Judson Sier Dunnavant, 38, of Siler City, and Tricia Ann Bissett, 33, of Siler City, were arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury after a True Bill of Indictment on all counts.

Both are in the Chatham County Detention Center with no bond permitted.

The charges are the result of a lengthy and extensive investigation into the death of 3-year-old Evan Preston Marrero.

The investigation was aided by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Chatham County Department of Social Services and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact Detective J. Murray with the Siler City Police Department.