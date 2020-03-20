Siler City man charged with sexual exploitation of minor

SILER CITY, N.C. — A Siler City man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and additional charges are pending, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Members of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office were told recently that Lorenzo Abel Vasquez, 32, of Siler City, could be involved in illicit online activity involving a minor.

Further investigation revealed enough evidence to charge Vasquez with three counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor with additional charges pending.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Department of Homeland Security to review additional evidence in the case. Vasquez was taken into custody on Thursday by Investigator Jeremy Timmons and jailed under a $15,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on March 30.

Investigators say he used the Kik Messenger app, which has made national headlines in recent years as one of the top worst cellphone apps for children and teens.

The app allows minors to send messages for free without the need for texting services. However, it also allows strangers to connect with children relatively anonymously, which can lead to inappropriate relationships and content sharing between adults and minors.

“It’s important for parents to educate themselves and their children about potentially dangerous apps and how to spot them,” said Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Sara Pack. “It’s especially important right now with kids out of school and looking for ways to keep themselves entertained and connected.”

Pack suggests that parents monitor a child’s online activity closely, even on so-called “kid-friendly” apps and platforms, and report any suspicious behavior immediately.

“These apps aren’t necessarily good or bad,” Pack said. “But like any tool, apps can be used for both positive and negative purposes. We can all do our part to raise awareness and lower the risk of victimization by spreading the word and taking a proactive approach to online safety.”