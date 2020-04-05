Sidewalk notes bring smiles to hospital staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — In recent days, workers at New Orleans’ Ochsner Medical Center who take the familiar stroll from the parking lot to the main entrance have been greeted with expressions of gratitude from an unnamed artist, sketched out in chalk on the sidewalk.

The hospital workers have been under strain.

The region has been hard hit by the coronavirus, so much so that the state’s governor says it might run out of breathing machines by the weekend and hospital beds next week.

The anonymous messages have been a balm. One lab technician say they “give us hope.”